7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, March 8, 2024 @ 12:03 AM
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
Showers, mainly after 2am. Low around 41. Southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday
Showers. High near 49. Southeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday Night
Rain showers before 1am, then snow showers likely. Low around 29. Southeast wind 14 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Sunday
Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
