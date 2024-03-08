ALL TOGETHER NOW: Everyone Involved As Clarion Moves On In State Playoffs

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — With a team comprised of nine seniors and a head coach who plans on retiring after this season, the Clarion boys basketball team didn’t want its last game of the season to be on its home court in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs.

With a 75-50 win over Southern Fulton, the Bobcats extended their season. And they did so with every player on the roster getting into the game and making a difference.

“We wanted to get everybody involved in the game,” said Clarion coach Tom Lewis. “This was their last home game and my last home game. We came out wanting to win and now we play on Tuesday.”

Nine different Bobcats got on the scoresheet in the victory. It was a well-rounded performance as they only trailed once in the game, at the very beginning, 2-0.

“I’m happy with the win,” added Lewis. “Our turnovers, I’m sure when I look at them it’s going to be a little higher than I would like, but you have to take the yin and the yang.”

The game wasn’t completely out of reach for the Indians, however, as they managed to make things interesting heading into the final frame. They trailed by 10 at the end of three quarters.



(Dawson Smail cuts past a Southern Fulton defender during Friday’s game.)

But an inability to shoot well, especially from the 3-point line, ended up playing a major part in Southern Fulton’s downfall. Clarion limited the Indians to just two 3-pointers on Friday night.

“We wanted to keep the pressure on them,” said Clarion senior Bryce Brinkley. “Watching film, we knew that they were going to turn the ball over. We tried to take away the inside and make then shoot because they didn’t have great shooters.”

Clarion outscored Southern Fulton 24-9 in the fourth quarter, which sealed the playoff victory for the home team. At the end of it all, Clarion was once again led by the senior duo of Devon Lauer and Dawson Smail. Lauer led with 22 points and Smail, after a shoe repair, chipped in 16.

“We expect leadership out of him,” Lewis said of Smail. “He’s not perfect and neither is Devon, but they are competitive and that is what we expect.”

Gaven Mellott led Southern Fulton with 13 points. Hunter Ward added 11 and Jett Burger scored 10.

Clarion will move on to the second round of the 1A state playoffs and play Imani Christan Academy on Tuesday. A location and time have not been revealed yet.

