Bruce Mellring, formerly of Guys Mills, PA, died March 1, 2024.

Born December 22, 1936, in Oil City, he was the son of Charles J. and Flossie A. Manson Mellring.

He married Eleanor J. Helt on June 2, 1962, and she survives.

Bruce was a graduate of Oskaloosa High School in Oskaloosa, Iowa and a 1959 graduate of Clarion University.

From 1959 -1992 he taught school in Pennsylvania and New York.

In 1962 until 2006 he was a sportswriter for the Jamestown Post Journal, Franklin, Oil City, Titusville and the Meadville Tribune.

He was a member of the Black Ash Sportsmen’s Club and attended the McDaniel’s Corner Bible Church.

Survivors in addition to his wife include a daughter Susan Cunningham (Jeffry) of Roswell, NM and Hunter Mellring and companion Diane Hensley of New Port Richey, FL. 6 grandchildren, Kirstie, Rachel and Glenn Cunningham and Rose Mellring and Jamison and Wesley Almond and a brother Charles Mellring of Austin, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters Naomi Mellring and Jane Hauser.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 12 pm – 2 pm at Dickson Family Funeral Home INC, 123 South Franklin Street, Cochranton, PA 16314 with the funeral service to follow at 2 pm.

Interment will be in Union Cemetery.

The DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St., is in care of arrangements and memories and condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com

