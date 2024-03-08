Carver Named USTFCCCA All-Region Pick

NEW ORLEANS — The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced their Division II All-Region selections this week.

Clarion’s Mackenzie Carver earned All-Atlantic Region honors in the Indoor 800m for the second straight year, capping an exciting indoor season for the senior middle-distance runner.

Carver became Clarion’s first indoor track & field champion in 17 years in February when she paced the field in the 800m at the PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Her converted time of 2:14.68 was far and away the best time in the 800m in the Region, putting her nearly two full seconds ahead of Glenville State’s Natalie Barr. The closest PSAC competitor was more than three seconds behind Carver, California (PA)’s Gabriella Fralin.

The honor was just another in a string of laurels for Carver in 2023-24. During the cross country season, she took 11th at the PSAC Cross Country Championships to earn First Team All-PSAC honors.

Not long after she placed ninth at the NCAA Atlantic Regional, making her the first Golden Eagle to place in the top-10 at the regional championship since Erin Richard in 2007.

