Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Margarita Chicken Quesadillas

Serve this sweet and savory dish with a side of Mexican rice!

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (5 ounces each)

3/4 cup thawed frozen limeade concentrate



1 large onion, sliced1 medium sweet orange pepper, julienned1 medium sweet yellow pepper, julienned1 tablespoon canola oil1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper4 10-inch flour tortillas1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese1 cup shredded cheddar cheese2 tablespoons butter, melted1 tablespoon lime juice1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantroLime wedges

Directions

~Place chicken in a large bowl. Add limeade concentrate and toss to coat. Cover bowl; refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight.

~In a large nonstick skillet, saute the onion and sweet peppers in oil until tender; season with salt and pepper. Remove and set aside; wipe out skillet. Drain chicken and discard marinade.

~Grill chicken, covered, on a greased rack over medium heat or broil 4 inches from the heat for five to eight minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 165°. Cut chicken into 1/4-inch strips; set aside. On half of each tortilla, layer Monterey Jack cheese, chicken, pepper mixture, and cheddar cheese; fold over. Combine butter and lime juice; brush over tortillas.

~In the same skillet used to cook vegetables, cook quesadillas over medium heat until cheese is melted, two to three minutes per side. Keep warm in the oven while cooking the remaining quesadillas. Cut each quesadilla into four wedges. Sprinkle with cilantro; serve with lime wedges.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.