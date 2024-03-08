Clarion’s Kearney Named Second Team All-PSAC West

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their men’s basketball postseason awards on Thursday.

Clarion’s Cam Kearney earned Second Team All-PSAC West honors, the first all-conference honors of his career and the first for Clarion since 2018.

A dynamic scorer as likely to drive the ball as shoot it from distance, Kearney ranked 15th in the PSAC and eighth in the PSAC West division with a 16.6 points per game scoring average.

He also ranked second on the team with a 5.7 rebounds per game average, and his two double-doubles ranked second on the team behind leader Jeremy Thomas II. Kearney scored in double-digits in 23 of the 26 games he played, and he topped 20 points eight times.

Called upon to carry a heavy minutes burden, Kearney averaged a team-high 34.8 minutes per game, which ranked eighth in the PSAC.

Through two seasons, Kearney has shown himself to be as dependable a scorer as the Golden Eagles have had in recent history.

He has averaged 15.4 points per game in his first two seasons of college basketball, and has already totaled 768 points in just 50 games.

