It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, Doris Hazel Mintz, at Shippenville Health Care Center in Shippenville, PA on March 3, 2024 at the age of 81, after a prolonged illness.

Doris was born on March 22, 1942 in Gouverneur, New York to David and Leva Williams.

She grew up in Canton alongside her siblings, and attended Hugh C. Williams High School where she graduated in 1960.

Doris’s career spanned many years and different occupations before she retired.

Doris is survived by her son Harrison Helmer (Wanda J. Knafelc) of North Carolina; siblings Lee (Liz) Williams of Morley, NY; Helen (Charles) Cauvel of Seneca, PA; Ralph (Cindy) Williams of Lisbon, NY; Alden Williams of Lisbon, NY; and her sister-in-law Beverly Williams of Gansevoort, NY.

She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and her granddaughter Ashley Helmer.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, and her two brothers Robert and Byron Eugene “Gene” Williams.

Her life will be celebrated in a private family memorial service later in the year.

We wish to thank the AseraCare Hospice team for their thoughtful care of Doris.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.