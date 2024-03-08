Edna Irene Cope, age 93, of Fredonia, died peacefully February 27, 2024 at home surrounded by her family.

Born October 15, 1930 in Clarion County, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late George Sliker and Rosetta (Fry) Sliker.

After high school, she married Walter Cope, November 20, 1948.

They moved to the Fredonia/Dunkirk area in 1953 where they started their business Cope Builders in 1965.

She was the bookkeeper for many years.

She accompanied Walter to many Masonic Lodge events.

Irene enjoyed her time helping with many masonic functions and prided herself as a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Her memberships include the First United Methodist Church and the Home Bureau Craft Club.

She was an avid animal lover.

She enjoyed baking, gardening, canning, crafts, and spending lots of time with her growing family.

Survivors include three sons, Edward (Joanne) Cope, of Dunkirk,Gordon (Renee) Cope, of Forestville, Michael (Kerry) Cope, ofKennedy, one daughter, Cheryl Franklin, of Fredonia, one brother,Samuel (Mary) Sliker, and one sister, Leah (Monte) Warsing, both from Pennsylvania, 8 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, 11great-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbandWalter Cope, a daughter, Deborah Cope Byrne, two brothers, George Sliker and Robert Sliker, one sister, Mary McCauley, two grandsons, Adam Cope and Alex Cope.

Private burial will be at the convenience of the family and a Celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements are by the R. Mackowiak Funeral Home Inc.

