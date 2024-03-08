Eva McKeand Livezey

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved, Eva Livezey.

The family would like to thank you all for your love and words of comfort.

She left us on March 4, 2024, in peace and comfort.

She was listening to Scottish bagpipes surrounded by those she held dear.

She danced her way into heaven, onto her next adventure, wearing a classy outfit, her signature smile and infectious laugh.

Eva has been reunited with her sister, Ella and her parents and is dancing the Scottish Jig with a thousand new friends.

She has also been busy redecorating her new space.

She is survived by her amazing husband, MAAARK…, loving; daughter, Jaime (Andrew); devoted, son. Darren (Claudia); grandchildren, Helena, Aiden, James and Nathan, whom she loved dearly.

Eva was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on January 15, 1951, the daughter of May and James.

She was very proud of her Scottish heritage and had many cousins she still connected with.

She grew up and met the love of her life, Mark, in Mantua, Ohio.

They moved to Richmond in 2017 to be with their children and grandchildren as often as possible.

She enjoyed going to every single sporting event, no matter the weather.

Eva will be remembered for her inspiring gift of uplifting others, her love of dancing with her husband and collecting friends like stray cats.

But her true passion was being Gran to her four grandchildren and spending time with the family she loved.

A Celebration of Eva’s Love of Life will be held at a later date in Franklin, arrangements are currently being made.

We look forward to celebrating the incredible and amazing Eva.

Please consider supporting The Kirtland Cancer Foundation, in Eva’s memory. P.O. Box 108, Franklin, Pennsylvania 16323; www.kirtlandcancerfoundation.org.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.blileys.com.

