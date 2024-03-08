Featured Local Job: Assistant District Attorney
Clarion County has an opening for an Assistant District Attorney.
Position: Assistant District Attorney
Department: District Attorney, Clarion, PA
Salary: $62,500.00 – $73,056.00
Full-Time, Exempt 80 hours per pay
Qualifications: Juris Doctorate Degree from an accredited law school; License to practice law in Pennsylvania
Deadline to Apply: March 15, 2024
Benefits: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).
Full job listing here.
A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available here.
