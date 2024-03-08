Local Woman Caught on Surveillance Stealing Several Items from Knox Grocery Store

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A local woman was charged for reportedly stealing several hair products from a Knox grocery store.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 46-year-old Shannon Marie Bane, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Monday, March 4:

– Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion Trooper Mitchell Rapp was dispatched to a grocery store in Knox, Beaver Township, Clarion County, on February 1, for a report of a theft.

A store employee told police she witnessed a woman—later identified as Shannon Bane—take merchandise and conceal it in her purse. It was noted that the woman left the store without paying for the merchandise, the complaint indicates.

According to police, the manager of the store pulled up the video surveillance, which showed Bane take the following items:

– Pert shampoo

– Finesse shampoo

– Head and Shoulders shampoo

– Two Suave deodorants

– Pet clippers

– Eucerin lotion

– Hefty gallon bags

– Two Color Silk hair coloring boxes

The total value of the items was approximately $58.78, the complaint notes.

The video surveillance then showed Bane get into a white Buick sedan bearing a known PA registration. Police ran the registration and it came back to Shannon Bane as the registered owner. Her driver’s license photo also matched the suspect in the video surveillance, according to the complaint.

On February 26, Trooper Rapp interviewed Bane at her residence. Upon his arrival at the residence, Trooper Rapp observed the same white Buick sedan with a matching PA registration parked in front of her apartment, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Rapp asked Bane if she knew why he was speaking with her, and she replied that she was unsure. Trooper Rapp said it was regarding an incident at a Knox area store, and Bane stated that she knew what he was talking about, and that she “won’t do it again,” according to the complaint.

Trooper Rapp asked what she took from the store and Bane stated that she took some food. Trooper Rapp countered and asked if she took some hair products, and she said she “may have taken those items too,” the complaint notes.

Bane will face a preliminary hearing on April 16, at 9:15 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

