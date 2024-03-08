Nancy C. Funka, 79, of Grove City, PA, passed away, Wednesday evening, Mar. 6, 2024.

Beloved wife for 48 years of Reverend Thomas H. Funka, mother to Andrew (Amy) of Prague, Czech Republic, and Greg (Heather) of Moon Township, PA, and grandmother to Emily.

She is survived by one brother James (Deanna), of Oil City, PA and was aunt to their son Matthew (Rachel).

Nancy was a 1963 graduate of Oil City High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University and a master’s degree from Drexel University’s School of Library Science.

She spent her life as an educator and librarian, as well as a ministry partner with Tom at every United Methodist Church they served together.

In retirement, Nancy was a volunteer to the Grove City Community Library and was a member of East Main Presbyterian Church in Grove City.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Kay Caldwell of Oil City, PA and by her late husband Dr. Joseph Buterbaugh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to AHN Hospice & Palliative Care, East Main Presbyterian Church, or the Grove City Community Library.

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.

Funeral Service: East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City, on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 12:00 PM.

Visitation Hours: East Main Presbyterian Church, on Monday, March 11, 2024, from 10:30 AM until noon.

Burial: Washington Cemetery, Washington, PA.

