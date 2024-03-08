 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Police Release Details of Redbank Township Crash That Seriously Injured Area Man

Friday, March 8, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Kittanning released the details of a one-vehicle crash in Redbank Township that left an area man seriously injured in February.

According to a release issued by PSP Kittanning on Friday, March 8, 47-year-old Timothy V. Anderbery, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Dayton Road, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County, around 6:07 p.m. on Monday, February 19.

Police say Anderbery’s 2012 Toyota Prius left its lane of travel, crossing the double yellow line into the southbound lane. It continued off the west side of the roadway and struck a small dirt embankment head-on.

Anderbery was transported by LifeFlight to Penn Highlands DuBois with suspected serious injuries. It is unknown if he was using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Cormans Towing.

According to police, this crash is pending further investigation.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.