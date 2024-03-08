Police Release Details of Redbank Township Crash That Seriously Injured Area Man

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Kittanning released the details of a one-vehicle crash in Redbank Township that left an area man seriously injured in February.

According to a release issued by PSP Kittanning on Friday, March 8, 47-year-old Timothy V. Anderbery, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Dayton Road, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County, around 6:07 p.m. on Monday, February 19.

Police say Anderbery’s 2012 Toyota Prius left its lane of travel, crossing the double yellow line into the southbound lane. It continued off the west side of the roadway and struck a small dirt embankment head-on.

Anderbery was transported by LifeFlight to Penn Highlands DuBois with suspected serious injuries. It is unknown if he was using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Cormans Towing.

According to police, this crash is pending further investigation.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.