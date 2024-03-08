Robert P. “Bob” Klawuhn

Robert “What About Bob” P. Klawuhn, 59, of Franklin passed away in his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Port Allegany, PA on April 5, 1964, he was the son of the late Richard and Nancy (Strait) Klawuhn.

On July 4, 1998, he married the love of his life, the former Judy Suttle, and they spent 25 years together before her passing on December 3, 2023.

Bob worked 25 years as a painter and sandblaster at Pennewell.

He was a beloved member of the Polish National Alliance Club in Oil City.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at camp, playing cornhole and was known to “live it up” and have fun, especially on “Big Hair Saturday Nights”.

Bob was also an avid Steeler’s fan and was best known to do things “Klawuhn Style”.

Left to cherish Bob’s memory are his children, Richard Klawuhn of Muse, PA, David Klawuhn of Pittsburgh; Jody Lawson and her husband, Larry of Franklin, Kevin Swartz and his wife, Denise, of Seneca, Tracy Wilson and her husband, John, of Seneca, and Angie Swartz of Seneca; his 9 grandchildren; his 14 great-grandchildren; and his 6 great-great grandchildren.

He is further survived by his siblings Jeff Klawuhn, Tom Klawuhn, and Deb Crowley and her husband, Andy, all of the Coudersport area.

It was Bob’s wishes for no services.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

A special “Thank You” goes out to Amy, Phyllis, and Cheryl of the Venango VNA Hospice for their wonderful care and support for Bob and his familly.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Bob’s book of memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

