Sligo Footbridge Construction Project Forecasts a 2025 Summer Start

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Construction on the Sligo footbridge project will take another year, according to a timeline projection presented by borough engineers Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG) on Tuesday night.

(Pictured above: Sligo Councilman Jason Kriebel (left) was hired as a part-time public works assistant at $14 per hour to assist Maintenance Supervisor Shaun Kline (right). Kriebel was the lone applicant for the position.)

“Moving forward, I will be sending out a monthly progress email that includes milestone tracking and an updated schedule,” HRG engineer Jeffrey A. Mikesic wrote in a March 1 email to Borough Secretary Janey Corle. “The new bid will open on March 3, 2025, with construction in the summer of 2025.

“We have finally worked through all the outstanding structure-related issues with PennDOT District 10 that slowed down the project,” Mikesic continued.

“Those issues included using a prefabricated steel truss, which is not a pre-approved product, including a roof, and the structure category classified as Group I or Group III per PennDOT’s design manual. The lower the group, the higher the cost.

“After months of back and forth and a slight shift/redesign of the bridge alignment, the District’s determination was consistent with our design approach of a prefabricated steel truss with a light gage roof and Group III structure. With this behind us, the design is progressing, hence the several submissions this week.”

The local bridge project consists of completely replacing the borough-owned pedestrian bridge adjacent to State Route 58, which carries a walkway over Licking Creek. The bridge is located approximately 100 feet north of the intersection of Route 58 and Front Street. The proposed structure is a 110′ single-span prefabricated steel truss with a 6′-0″ clear walkway width, concrete deck, and light gauge roof.

Next in the submission process is a Right-of-Way Plan, a Type, Size & Location Submission, and a Subsurface Exploration Planning Submission.

The council will investigate if additional funding is required for the project.

In other business:

The Sligo Borough Authority and Borough Council approved hiring council member Jason Kriebel as a part-time public works assistant at $14 per hour to assist Maintenance Supervisor Shaun Kline. Kriebel was the lone applicant for the position.

The COG Pool Park Board is accepting applications for manager and lifeguard positions. Anyone interested in the manager position should contact Cathy Walzak.

Council agreed to renew a 2o-year lease agreement with the Sligo Area Recreation Center Board to rent the building and land.

Council approved Tisha Frederick’s request at Union Elementary to close Shamrock Drive on March 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for the Union Bunny Bounce.

Scheduled Sligo Community Yard Sales on June 6-8, the weekend before the Sligo Volunteer Fire Department ATV ride on June 15.

The Borough received backhoe parts and a bill for $1431.45 from Stephenson Equipment. Repairs will be scheduled with Tom Bartley.

Susan Risher attended the recent Clarion and Jefferson County Boroughs Association organizational meeting. Risher said the next meeting will be held Wednesday, April 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Toby Hill Bar and Grill in Clarion. While many council members agreed that the organization had value, they wanted to see how many other Clarion County Boroughs would attend the meeting before they committed to joining the group.

Corle reported she had sent a friendly reminder letter to Bret and Katie Switzer about dogs wandering off their property on Ridge Street Extension.

PA American Water will canvas the area from March 11 to 22 to assess the type of material the customer’s water service lines are made of.

In Authority business:

Shawn Kline completed sewer cap replacements.

Ed Myers completed a Chapter 94 report sent to Meadville DEP and G-Force and approved a $600 payment for completion.

Sean Kline will attend a prep course for the activated sludge exam at Knox DEP in April.

Kline is also registered for the DEP Operator Certification Exam on July 16 in Indiana.

Approved a quote from Aqua Flow for $8565.75 plus shipping for a spare backup pump for Sligo’s T 58 pump station.

Attending the meeting chaired by Vice President Susan Risher, were Wayne Meier, Jason Kriebel, Mark Dell, Tonya Stewart, Ed Saylor, and Mayor Jeremy Shumaker,

