Beth Pellegrino Selected as NPRC’s 2024 Commencement Speaker
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is pleased to announce that Warren native Beth Pellegrino has been selected as the institution’s 2024 Commencement Speaker.
Pellegrino serves as a Partner and Senior Consultant at J. L. Nick & Associates. Her career may take her around the country, but Warren County will always be home.
“I’m truly humbled and honored to have the opportunity to speak to this amazing group of graduates,” Pellegrino expressed. “Having grown up in this region and lived in this region all my life, I don’t think there is a better place to be, and I love that the college continues to showcase the towns and opportunities that exist in our area. Hopefully, I can help these graduates realize they are in the driver’s seat, and they can be whatever they want to be in this next chapter. If I can be part of their motivation or someone who inspires them to go out and do great things, that would be special.”
Pellegrino is a graduate of Warren Area High School and completed a Bachelor of Science in Marketing at Penn State Behrend. She has also earned advanced credentialing in various areas such as Human Resource Management from Cornell University, Governance Risk and Compliance Professional from the Open Compliance and Ethics Group (OCEG), Integrative Health Coaching from Duke University, and certifications in 360 Assessments and Professional Coaching from the Center for Creative Leadership. She also holds the Society for Human Resource Management- Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) credential.
For over 13 years, Pellegrino has worked to become a dynamic business professional, specifically in the world of human resources. Her current role has allowed her to identify and rectify human resource barriers associated with organizational growth. She assists clients in identifying business needs and designing solutions that closely align with their missions and strategies. In doing so, she brings a personal touch and contagious passion to all she encounters and assists.
Beth is a proud mom of two young boys named Anthony and Luca, a dog named Geno, and a cat named Oliver. She spends much of her free time volunteering as the Vice Chair on the Board of Directors for PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, enjoying the beautiful nature of this region, and watching as many Pittsburgh pro sporting events as possible. “There are some true gems in outdoor recreation in our area.
We have to continue cultivating that and I think one way to do so is to help our children experience it. There is something special about seeing my boys’ faces when they pull a musky out of the water or experience the lookout of the Kinzua Dam.”
While many sometimes view rural communities with a negative lens, Pellegrino continues to be an advocate for solutioning the problems that sometimes make living in small areas a disadvantage. She shares, “There is so much freedom that comes from growing up in this region and many more resources than some realize. It’s special to build such meaningful connections with one another, and there are so many incredible people in our area who will help one another as much as they can in a heartbeat. There are also so many non-profits who support entrepreneurship and economic development to help people see that the opportunities here are bigger and better than they may realize.”
The public is encouraged to attend NPRC’s Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. to hear Pellegrino’s address to students and celebrate NPRC’s next group of graduates.
The event is being held at The Red Fern in Kersey.
For more information, visit https://regionalcollegepa.org.
About NPRC: Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is authorized by the PA Department of Education to award associate degrees and certificates in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. NPRC is an open-admission, two-year institution of higher education. The College’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania. NPRC brings affordable education to a 10-county region (Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Venango, and Warren). With flexible scheduling options at numerous instructional locations, attending Northern Pennsylvania Regional is an excellent option for individuals interested in furthering their education close to home. With a growing team of high-quality industry-leading instructors directing our classrooms, students are empowered by a welcoming community to change their lives and brighten their futures. NPRC is a candidate for accreditation with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.