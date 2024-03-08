SPONSORED: Latrobe Specialty Metals Company, Part of Carpenter Technology, to Hold On-Site Hiring Event at Franklin Location
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Latrobe Specialty Metals Company, part of Carpenter Technology, a leading manufacturer of high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications, is seeking to fill immediate job openings for Process Technicians at its Franklin, PA, location.
Job seekers can interview for open Process Technician positions at an upcoming hiring event on Wednesday, March 13, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., at 1680 Debence Drive, Franklin, PA.
Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.carpentertechnology.com/careers.
To explore available opportunities, click ‘Apply Today’, and select ‘Franklin, PA’ in the location dropdown.
The hiring event will offer interested candidates the opportunity to learn more about the Company’s culture, competitive employment benefits, and more.
Wages for qualified Process Technicians start at $21 an hour. The Company is currently offering up to a $1,500 sign-on bonus for Process Technicians.
Latrobe Specialty Metals is proud to offer a Total Rewards Program consisting of high-quality benefits and resources that are not only comprehensive, flexible, and competitive, but also cover employees’ needs from healthcare and well-being to work-life balance. Candidates who advance in the process will be required to pass a normal and customary background check, pre-employment drug screening and medical exam prior to employment.
About Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications.
More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.
