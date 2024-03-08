 

Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops: EYT To Broadcast Weekend State Playoff Games On NFHS

Friday, March 8, 2024 @ 01:03 PM

Posted by Owen Krepps

CLARION Pa. (EYT) — The PIAA playoffs are here for high school basketball and EYT Media will be broadcasting two local boys games this weekend.

ExploreClarion.com will broadcast both games on the National Federation of State High School Association’s (NFHS) website. A subscription is required to watch live games.

The action begins Friday as the Clarion Area Bobcats host Southern Fulton at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Class A boys playoffs.

Then on Saturday, District 9 champion Redbank Valley hosts Northgate for a Class 2A state playoff game at 1 p.m. in New Bethlehem.

For a full look at all of the brackets, visit the PIAA’s offical website.

EYT Broadcast Breakdown

Friday, March 8: Class A Boys First Round- Clarion vs. Southern Fulton- 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9: Class 2A Boys First Round- Redbank Valley vs. Northgate- 1 p.m.


