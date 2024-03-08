State Police Calls: Suspects Steal Several Items, Abandon Over a Dozen Chickens in Forest County
Area state police responded to the following incidents:
Suspects Steal Several Items, Abandon Over a Dozen Chickens in Forest County
According to a March 7 report, Marienville-based State Police responded to Holly Acres Road in Green Township, Forest County, for a theft at 2:24 p.m. on February 17.
Police say it was discovered multiple items were stolen from the residence and outside the residence including, but not limited to, clothing, appliances, a trailer, lawn equipment, a car port and other items in and around the residence.
The suspects then abandoned 16 chickens at the residence before leaving the area.
The victim is a 54-year-old Tionesta man.
Harassment in Clarion Township
According to a March 7 release, PSP Clarion investigated an incident of harassment around 5:56 p.m. on February 17, near Railroad Street in Clarion Township.
Upon investigation, the harassment was determined to be unfounded, police say.
The victim is a 16-year-old male from Clarion.
Burglary in Monroe Township
Troopers investigated a burglary on North Point Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County, according to a release issued on March 7.
Police say multiple items were stolen sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 30, 2023, and 12:06 a.m. on January 31, 2024.
Trooper Herold said the following items were stolen:
– Back Flow, Value $3,643.00
– 4′ Flex Head, Value $38.66
– Flex Bracket, Value $10.85
– 3″ Easy Packet, Value $626.10
– 3″ Swing Check, Value $468.00
– FDC, Value $82.00
– 2 1/2 Angle Valve, Value $169.00
– 1215 Ridged Pipe Machine, Value $4,000.00
The victim is a 49-year-old man from Warren, OH.
Drug Possession in Porter Township
PSP Clarion investigated a drug possession in the 8700 block of Curllsville Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County, around 12:32 a.m. on Saturday, March 2.
Police say the involved vehicle is a 2017 Dodge Journey.
The arrestee is a known 28-year-old Sligo man.
Area Man Arrested for Violating Protection From Abuse Order
According to a report released by PSP Kittanning on Tuesday, March 6, a PFA violation occurred on Margaret Road in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County, around 11:33 a.m. on Saturday, February 24.
Police say a known 23-year-old Templeton woman was subsequently arrested, arraigned, and released.
The victim is a 27-year-old Kittanning man.
This case is pending court.