 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

State Police Calls: Suspects Steal Several Items, Abandon Over a Dozen Chickens in Forest County

Friday, March 8, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Suspects Steal Several Items, Abandon Over a Dozen Chickens in Forest County

According to a March 7 report, Marienville-based State Police responded to Holly Acres Road in Green Township, Forest County, for a theft at 2:24 p.m. on February 17.

Police say it was discovered multiple items were stolen from the residence and outside the residence including, but not limited to, clothing, appliances, a trailer, lawn equipment, a car port and other items in and around the residence.

The suspects then abandoned 16 chickens at the residence before leaving the area.

The victim is a 54-year-old Tionesta man.

Harassment in Clarion Township

According to a March 7 release, PSP Clarion investigated an incident of harassment around 5:56 p.m. on February 17, near Railroad Street in Clarion Township.

Upon investigation, the harassment was determined to be unfounded, police say.

The victim is a 16-year-old male from Clarion.

Burglary in Monroe Township

Troopers investigated a burglary on North Point Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County, according to a release issued on March 7.

Police say multiple items were stolen sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 30, 2023, and 12:06 a.m. on January 31, 2024.

Trooper Herold said the following items were stolen:

– Back Flow, Value $3,643.00
– 4′ Flex Head, Value $38.66
– Flex Bracket, Value $10.85
– 3″ Easy Packet, Value $626.10
– 3″ Swing Check, Value $468.00
– FDC, Value $82.00
– 2 1/2 Angle Valve, Value $169.00
– 1215 Ridged Pipe Machine, Value $4,000.00

The victim is a 49-year-old man from Warren, OH.

Drug Possession in Porter Township

PSP Clarion investigated a drug possession in the 8700 block of Curllsville Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County, around 12:32 a.m. on Saturday, March 2.

Police say the involved vehicle is a 2017 Dodge Journey.

The arrestee is a known 28-year-old Sligo man.

Area Man Arrested for Violating Protection From Abuse Order

According to a report released by PSP Kittanning on Tuesday, March 6, a PFA violation occurred on Margaret Road in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County, around 11:33 a.m. on Saturday, February 24.

Police say a known 23-year-old Templeton woman was subsequently arrested, arraigned, and released.

The victim is a 27-year-old Kittanning man.

This case is pending court.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.