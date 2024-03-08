Venango County’s ATV Trail Project Gains Momentum Despite Landowner Hesitations

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. — The results are in for the long-awaited ATV feasibility study commissioned by the Oil Region Alliance.

With over 1,200 responses to surveys and input gathered during public meetings, a majority expressed favor for ATV trails in Venango County. However, no private landowners came forward as willing to have trails developed on their property. For now, public roads are being identified to create a “trail” that would allow ATV users to traverse the county.

“We have wanted to develop at ATV trail in Venango County for quite some time and recognize the potential economic impact it could have on our region,” said ORA President and CEO John R. Phillips, II. “We want to ensure that users are safe and legal, which is why we invested in this study.”

“This has taken a great deal of time to go through, and we need to move forward positively,” said Kim Harris, Oil Region Alliance Outdoor Recreation Program Manager.

“People going rogue and riding on private property without permission are not helping to get trails built,” Harris said.

Instead, per the recommendations of the study, a group of ATV trail enthusiasts has been engaged to develop an association to advocate for an ATV trail system.

The ORA is helping with the development of this standalone organization and providing technical assistance.

The Oil Region ATV Association formed in January 2024.

The Oil Region ATV Association is looking for board members, especially those with skills needed by all organizations, such as financial, legal, and marketing experience. The board will have 15 members.

Those interested in participating should contact Harris at kharris@oilregion.org or 814-677-3152 or send a letter of interest to 217 Elm St., Oil City, PA 16301.

Similarly, any landowners interested in learning more about ATV trail development can contact Harris. According to her, there are different means of partnering including easements and sales of portions of property or entire parcels that private individuals may not be aware of when considering allowing trail development on their land.

The executive summary of the study is available at the bottom of OilRegion.org/tourism/outdoor-recreation/. The full report is available via e-mail by request from Harris.

