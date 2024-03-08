West Forest Drama Club Presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) — The West Forest Drama Club recently presented the classic tale of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

(Pictured above, from left: Lillian Bawden, Macalie Hoffmann, Esther Forker, Kale Morrison, Jonah Beichner, Alanah Wagner, Ryan Howe, and Logan Kline, with two of the Oompa Loompas in the foreground.)

Over 20 students in grades 4 through 11 took part in the popular show on Friday, March 1.

It was based on the book by Roald Dahl and produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing of Woodstock, Illinois.

Dinner was served before the show by the Forest Fires Girls basketball team and coach.

The play was directed by Mr. John Wortman with production assistance from Mrs. Lori Beatty, Miss Michelle Mazur, Mr. Matt Douthett, Mrs. Jane Cislon, Mrs. Valerie Watson, Mrs. Renee Conti, and Mrs. Jennifer Carll.

According to a West Forest representative, this production was challenging for the students and adults not only because of the intricacy of the dialogue and movements, but also due to illness amongst the cast and crew, and the show was limited to a one-night performance.

