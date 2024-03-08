William R. “Bill” Yount, 88, of Oil City, died at his residence on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

He was born June 25, 1935 in South Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to the late Frank O. and Stella L. (Troup) Yount.

He attended school at Summerville Redbank in Jefferson County.

Bill enjoyed hunting, gardening, and going to flea markets and auctions.

Mr. Yount worked in various positions for Foster Forbes Glass Plant in Oil City for 31 years, until its closing in April of 1984.

He then worked for Anchor Glass Containers in Warner Robins, Georgia for 17 years, retiring in July of 2001 after more than 48 years of service in the glass industry.

He was married in Hawthorn on November 7, 1953 to Vernetta J. (Schreckengost), and she preceded him in death on June 8, 2015.

Surviving are two sons, William Yount Jr. of McBain, Michigan; and Barry J. Yount and his wife Mary Ann of Oil City; a daughter, Billie Jo VanEpps of Oil City and her children, Josh and Jeremy; eight grandchildren: Barry Yount II and his wife Kerri, Rachael Knight, William Yount III, Miranda Yount, Katrina Yount, Deanna Yount, Nicholas Tracy, and Elizabeth Tracy; and numerous great-grandchildren including Raquel Knight, Benjamin and Barron Yount, Thomas and William Graham, Ava Ritchey, and Arianna Maria.

Bill was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife; a son David Yount; a daughter Christine Yount; and his siblings: Jack, Earnest, Donald, Frank, Grace, Josephine, Ruth Ann, Kathryn, Ruby, and Mary.

Visitation will be held Saturday (March 9) from 10 a.m. – noon and also from 2 – 4 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow Saturday at 4 p.m., led by Bill’s nephew, Ed Yount.

Private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango V.N.A. Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.hilebest.com.

