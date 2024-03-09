 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Three-Cheese Macaroni

Saturday, March 9, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

The combination of the different cheeses and tomatoes complements this one-dish meal!

Ingredients

4 cups uncooked elbow macaroni
1/2 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
4 cups 2% milk
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 – 14-1/2 oz. cans of diced tomatoes, undrained
2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup dry bread crumbs
2 tablespoons butter, melted

Directions

~Cook macaroni according to package directions. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°.

~In a small saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper until smooth; gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for two minutes – or until thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in cheddar and Parmesan cheeses until melted. Drain macaroni.

~Spread one cup of cheese sauce in a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Layer with half of the macaroni, tomatoes, and cheese sauce. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Combine bread crumbs and butter; sprinkle over top.

~Cover and bake for 40 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 to 15 minutes longer or until golden brown and bubbly. Let stand five minutes before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


