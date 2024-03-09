Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Three-Cheese Macaroni

The combination of the different cheeses and tomatoes complements this one-dish meal!

Ingredients

4 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

1/2 cup butter, cubed



1/4 cup all-purpose flour2 teaspoons Italian seasoning1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon pepper4 cups 2% milk2 cups shredded cheddar cheese1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese2 – 14-1/2 oz. cans of diced tomatoes, undrained2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese1/2 cup dry bread crumbs2 tablespoons butter, melted

Directions

~Cook macaroni according to package directions. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°.

~In a small saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper until smooth; gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for two minutes – or until thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in cheddar and Parmesan cheeses until melted. Drain macaroni.

~Spread one cup of cheese sauce in a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Layer with half of the macaroni, tomatoes, and cheese sauce. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Combine bread crumbs and butter; sprinkle over top.

~Cover and bake for 40 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 to 15 minutes longer or until golden brown and bubbly. Let stand five minutes before serving.

