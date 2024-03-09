‘The Owls of Jefferson County’ Free Program Set for March 23

BROOKVILLE, Pa. — The Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library and Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will host a free nature program–The Owls of Jefferson County–on March 23.

(Photo courtesy of member Meg Kolodick)

The event will run from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library located at 223 Valley Street, in Brookville, Pa.

Ron Montgomery, a Seneca Rocks Audubon presenter, will describe the different species of owls that live and breed in the area. He’ll discuss the unique characteristics of owls and how to identify the local owls by both sight and song.

Montgomery is a contributing member of the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society. Besides being an avid birder, he’s been offering cost-free bird talks to libraries in Clarion County. He feels it is important to support libraries and the communities they serve.

Families with children are encouraged to attend.

Montgomery has found that school-aged children often enjoy imitating the bird sounds in his presentations.

While the program is free to the public, donations to the library are welcome.

Seneca Rocks Audubon Society is a local chapter of the National Audubon Society, centered in Clarion County, but also serving parts of Jefferson, Venango, and Forest Counties.

More information about their programs and projects can be found at www.senecarocksaudubon.org.

