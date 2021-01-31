Local News
North Clarion Falls to Freeport’s Offensive Power

Published January 31, 2021
Basketball ScoresFRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – On Saturday, Freeport defeated North Clarion 90-69 in a high scoring matchup.

The Yellow Jackets used a high-octane offense to control the game, with five players putting up double digits. Freeport also shared the ball well on offense, having almost every player that checked in score at least once. Ben Lane led Freeport with 22 total points, while North Clarion’s Collin Schmader gave the Wolves a fighting chance with his 34 points. Freeport held a commanding lead most of the game, almost scoring 20 points in each quarter of play to seal the win.

North Clarion’s next game will be on Monday, February 1, against Keystone.

