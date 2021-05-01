Featured Local Jobs: YMCA Hiring Seasonal and Year-Round Employees

SUMMER DAY CAMP – YMCA Camp Coffman

The YMCA is hiring to provide leadership and guidance to youth ages 6-12 throughout the summer. Training begins in May. Summer Camp is held for 12 weeks. Scheduling is Monday through Friday. Camp is open 6 am to 6 pm; shifts may vary in that time frame. Dependable, responsible, caring, and energetic individuals are needed.

SUMMER DAY CAMP BUS DRIVER

The YMCA is seeking a part-time summer bus driver to transport children to and from YMCA Summer Day Camp at Camp Coffman utilizing the YMCA’s 30 passenger (or less) bus. License must include a CDL passenger stamp.

FARM CAMP ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR

The YMCA is seeking a part-time seasonal Farm Camp Activities Director to work with children on agricultural and animal related farm projects while they visit the Y Farm in Fertigs, PA. Knowledge and experience working with children is required. Interest or education in farming, agriculture, animal care and related activities is necessary.

SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS

Leads a group of children in many outdoor activities throughout the day. Must be 18+. Must have experience working with children, enjoy the outdoors, good moral character, patience, strong leadership qualities and have reliable transportation.

Counselors may apply through Keystone Smiles Americorps or the YMCA.

CAMP HANDS

The YMCA is seeking part-time Camp Hands for the summer season. Assists in activities planned by Camp Counselors. Must have leadership skills, ability to guide youth, patience, enthusiasm, enjoy working with children, and enjoy the outdoors while assisting in a variety activities.

CAMP COOK

The YMCA is seeking a part-time Summer Day Camp Cook to provide breakfast and dinner to campers. Experience or interest in cooking simple meals is required.

Positive role models should apply to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 by May 10, 2021. Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources and at the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA. Applications can be dropped of at the YMCA or mailed.

SEASONAL SUMMER GROUNDS & MAINTENANCE – YMCA Camp Coffman

YMCA Camp Coffman is hiring a seasonal Summer Grounds & Maintenance person to work 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. Position is 35 hours a week for approximately 12 weeks of summer.

Responsibilities include grounds upkeep, mowing, weed eating, cutting wood, maintaining and repairing equipment/structures, painting, staining, and other jobs that need completed.

Apply by April 30, 2021. Apply in person at the Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301 or fill out an application and mail to Tom Spence, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Printable applications are available at www.oilcityymca.org/resources

LIFEGUARDS/SWIM INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA

The YMCA is seeking Lifeguards and Swim Instructors to work at the Clarion County YMCA. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Position is open to ages 16+.

For more information, please contact Katie Neely, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at programdirector@clarionymca.net. Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA

The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.

To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Katie Roth by email at ocywellness@oilcityymca.net. To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at jkelley@clarionymca.net.