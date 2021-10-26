Jobs
Local News

Featured Local Job: Secretarial and Specialist Positions at Clarion Area School District

Tyler Ochs

Published October 26, 2021 12:00 pm
Image

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the following positions:

Full-Time 200 Day Elementary Secretary – Secretarial experience preferred

Part-Time Temporary Elementary Secretary – Secretarial experience preferred

Title 1 Intervention Specialist – Must possess minimum Associates Degree with preference to Education or Social Work

Interested applicants should apply in writing to:

Dr. Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent
Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Interviews will begin immediately and the deadline for applications is October 29, 2021.

