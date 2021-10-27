Jobs
Featured Local Job: All Positions, Full-Time and Part-Time at Sweet Basil

Tyler Ochs

Published October 27, 2021 12:00 pm
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

  • Friendly and positive attitude
  • Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic
  • Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment
  • Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to basiljobs2005@gmail.com.

