Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Webco

Webco Industries, located in Oil City and Reno, currently has openings for a Maintenance Technician, Storeroom Attendant, as well as various Manufacturing Plant Opportunities.
Starting at $15/hour
$1.20 Night Shift Differential
Apply at: webcotube.com
At Webco They:
Empower Their People with…
* Opportunities for growth * Promotion from within * 401(K) Matching * Paid Holidays & Vacation
Focus and Build on Strengths…
* Education Reimbursement * Training Opportunities * Webco U. Courses * Career Path Plans
Protect First Things Now…
* Health & Wellness Programs * Health Insurance * Disability & Life Insurance * EAP * Work Life Balance
Create and Capture Value…
* Attendance Bonuses * Safety Bonuses * Referral Bonuses *Longevity Pay * Profit Sharing * Retirement Planning
Expect the Best...
* Motivated * Punctual * Coachable * Dependable * Safety Driven * 100% Engaged
Dominate Niche Markets…
Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.
Apply NOW to join their family!