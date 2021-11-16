Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Webco

Webco Industries, located in Oil City and Reno, currently has openings for a Maintenance Technician, Storeroom Attendant, as well as various Manufacturing Plant Opportunities.

Starting at $15/hour

$1.20 Night Shift Differential

Apply at: webcotube.com



At Webco They:

Empower Their People with…

* Opportunities for growth * Promotion from within * 401(K) Matching * Paid Holidays & Vacation



Focus and Build on Strengths…

* Education Reimbursement * Training Opportunities * Webco U. Courses * Career Path Plans



Protect First Things Now…

* Health & Wellness Programs * Health Insurance * Disability & Life Insurance * EAP * Work Life Balance



Create and Capture Value…

* Attendance Bonuses * Safety Bonuses * Referral Bonuses *Longevity Pay * Profit Sharing * Retirement Planning



Expect the Best...

* Motivated * Punctual * Coachable * Dependable * Safety Driven * 100% Engaged



Dominate Niche Markets…

Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.



Apply NOW to join their family!