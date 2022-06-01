Clarion County Photo of the Day

Local NewsClarion County Photo of the DayJoanne BauerPublished June 1, 2022 4:05 amFryburg Mayfest 2022 Best of Show, Ray Lander, of Lickingville Pa. Submitted by Lesley Lander. Recent ArticlesRedbank Valley’s Claire Henry Gunning for Fourth Straight D9 Pole Vault Title with Traumatic Event Behind HerBREAKING NEWS: Shippenville Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in OD of Knox ManCounty Commissioners Expecting Large Voter Turnout, Lines at the PollsFeatured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Mealy ExcavatingLocal Student to Participate in PMEA All-State Honors Music EnsembleSPONSORED: Hankook’s 2024 Great Catch Rebate Kicks Off Today at Kerle Tire CompanyCommunity Partner Fryburg Mayfest 0Years : 0Months : 0Days : 0Hours : 0Minutes : 0Seconds May 24, 2024