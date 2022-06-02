Featured Local Job: Service Coordinator II-Ongoing

Venango County Children, Youth, and Family Services currently has 2 openings for Service Coordinator II – Ongoing.

POSITION: SERVICE COORDINATOR II – ONGOING (Two Openings)

Temporary (6 mos), Part-Time, 40 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children, Youth & Family Services

Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Franklin, PA

PAY GRADE: Non-Exempt Hourly Pay Grade Six

$15.2535/hr

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem-solving and coping strategies.

QUALIFICATIONS: Associate’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 3 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 1 year of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field with at least 12 credits in the social welfare field and 2 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of an accredited Casework Intern Program; or successful completion of a 6-month probationary period as a Service Coordinator I.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; Supervision Received; and Clearances; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY: All interested, qualified individuals should contact Human Resources at 814-432-9551. A Venango County internal application is required. Qualified applicants must pass an interview. Management reserves the right to fill Service Coordinator II positions at the Service Coordinator I level ($13.9889/hr.). Service Coordinator I qualifications: Associate’s degree with a major in the social welfare field and 2 years of professional social casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree with a major in the social welfare field; or Bachelor’s degree in unrelated field with at least 12 credits in the social welfare field and 1 year of professional social casework or human service experience.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

VENANGO COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

**DRUG-FREE WORK ENVIRONMENT**

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT 814-432-9552 FOR ASSISTANCE.