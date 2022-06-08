Four District 9 Baseball Teams, Four Softball Teams in Action as PIAA Releases Sites, Times for Quarterfinal Round

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Eight District 9 baseball and softball teams will be in action on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA playoffs.

It was a very successful Monday for D9 teams as eight of the 10 won first-round games.

The Redbank Valley baseball team pulled off the upset of the state tournament so far, clipping undefeated District 7 champion Serra Catholic, 2-1, in eight innings. The Eagles came into the game with a 23-0 record.

The Bulldogs are the only non-WPIAL team on the western side of the Class 2A bracket. They will play 7-4 Burgettstown. WPIAL runner-up Neshannock will play 7-3 Riverside in the other quarterfinal game with the winners matching up Monday in the semifinals.

All four district champions on the bottom of the Class 2A bracket (6-1 Mount Union, 7-1 Serra Catholic, 9-1 Johnsonburg, and 10-1 West Middlesex) lost on Monday.

There were other upsets.

The Clarion-Limestone baseball team knocked off a WPIAL champion of its own, rallying for three runs in the eighth for an 8-5 win over Union-New Castle.

The Lions and District 3’s Halifax are the only two teams in the Class A bracket that didn’t win a district title.

Following are the quarterfinal matchups involving D9 teams (all games on Thursday):

SOFTBALL

CLASS A

9-1 DuBois Central Catholic vs. 7-2 West Greene at Slippery Rock University, 3:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A

9-1 Johnsonburg vs. 7-1 Neshannock at Heindl Field in DuBois, 3:00 p.m.

CLASS 3A

9-1 Karns City vs. 7-1 Avonworth at Centennial Field in Mars, 1:00 p.m.

CLASS 4A

9-1 Clearfield vs. 3-1 Hamburg at Centrial Columbia High School, 6:00 p.m.

BASEBALL

CLASS A

9-1 DuBois Central Catholic vs. 10-1 Saegertown at Slippery Rock University, noon

9-2 Clarion-Limestone vs. 5-1 Southern Fulton at 1st Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City, 4:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A

9-2 Redbank Valley vs. 7-4 Burgettstown at Slippery Rock University, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

9-1 Punxsutawney vs. 10-2 Franklin at Slippery Rock University, 5:00 p.m.