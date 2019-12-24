Nora Jane Minich, 94, of Mayport (North Freedom), passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Mahoning Riverside Manor in Punxsutawney.

Born on January 22, 1925 in Corsica, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Bessie (Simpson) Hindman.

Jane married the late J. Darl Minich on December 23, 1944 and continued to live on the family farm for 75 years.

Darl and Jane operated a dairy farm and later raised beef cattle. They also co-owned the Minich Coal Co. Jane enjoyed preparing elaborate meals for her family and tending to her many plants and flowers.

Jane was a member of the North Freedom United Methodist Church. She also belonged to the Grange and Eastern Star.

Jane is survived by three daughters, Donna Jean Minich and her husband, Dan of Bend, Oregon, Victoria Lynn Shirey of Mayport, and Laura Ann Mohney and her husband, Max of Indiana, a daughter-in-law, Eileen Minich of Mayport, eight grandchildren, Laura, Jessica, Justin, Tyler, Morgan, Madison, Noah, and Erich, five great grandchildren, Josephine, Ethan, Parker, Quinn, and Eliza, three sisters, Maxine Galbraith of Brookville, Doris Galbreath of Erie, and Mary Raabe of Butler, and a sister-in-law, Leah Jane Minich of Fairmount City.

In addition to her parents Jane was also preceded in death by her husband, J. Darl Minich who passed away in 2005, a son, John Darl Minich II, a son-in-law, L. Scott Shirey, a sister, and two brothers.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Donald Bair officiating.

Interment will be in the North Freedom Cemetery, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Nora Jane Minich at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

