Brian E. Jackson

Thursday, December 26, 2019 @ 06:12 PM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

JacksonMr. Brian E. Jackson, 55, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at 8:37 AM at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Brian was born on September 14, 1964 in Titusville to Ronald E. Jackson and Cora Gifford Rosenberg. He married Brandy Felmlee on July 29, 2000 in Titusville.

He attended Titusville Schools.

Brian worked at Eden’s in Knox for several years before becoming disabled in 2009 due to a stroke.

He was a jack of all trades, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, working on cars, and being with his family and friends.

Brian is survived by his wife Brandy of Knox; his mother Cora of Titusville; two sons, Brian E. Jackson, Jr. and companion Morgan Pennington of Sligo, and Brandon L. Jackson and companion Lacey Jo Miller of Knox; one granddaughter Nala Jackson of Sligo; a sister Lisa Jackson of Titusville; three brothers, Joe Jackson of Titusville, David Rosenberg of Meadville, and Michael Rosenberg and wife Allison of Ellabelle, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Ronald Jackson; a sister Darla Jackson McKinney; a sister in law Julie Jackson; his father in law Randolph Felmlee; and his step father Franklin Rosenberg.

No public calling hours will be observed.

A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2 PM at the Church of Christ in Titusville with Pastor Jim Moore, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home on behalf of the family on Brian’s tribute page.


