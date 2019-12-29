Olive Louise Kahle, age 88, of Tylersburg, passed away at her home on Friday, December 27, 2019 surrounded by her family after a five-month illness.

Born August 6, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Edwin B and Lillis L (Mills) Gilmore.

Mrs. Kahle graduated from Clarion High School in 1949. She was a home-maker who spent many years caring for elderly & ill members of her family, as well as grandchildren. Olive found joy in gardening, making applesauce, and canning. She could make a peanut butter sandwich picnic on a log feel like a party. Her faith was paramount. She attended the Washington Chapel, where she was a pianist, and later, Good Shepherd Church. Her motto, “I just like to see what I can do with what I already have.”

In 1950, Olive married Robert E Kahle, who preceded her in death in 2003. Also passing before her were an infant brother, sisters Eleanor E Gilmore, Nellie Weckerly, Helen Swift, C. Jane Baughman, & Sarah Gathers.

Mrs. Kahle is survived by her children, David A. Kahle (Barbara), Dennis R. Kahle (Robin), J. Michael Kahle (Sharon), all of Tylersburg, and Karen Mack (Bill) of Indiana, Pa. Grandchildren include Dawn Groft (Jeff), Nathan Kahle, Lisa Kahle-Ochs (Dave), Andy Kahle (Laura), James Kahle (Kat), Steve Kahle (Lisa), Josh Kahle (Kristin), Bethany Lucas (Travis), Brett Mack, Jordan Chandler (Jenni), and Julianne Bothell (Luke).

Great Grandchildren include Miranda & Isaac Groft, Natali & Nathan Kahle, Benjamin Ochs, Emily & Brandon Kahle, Ava Kahle, Makyla & Arianna Lucas, and Elijah Bothell. Mrs. Kahle will be honored in April, 2020, with the addition of a great granddaughter Olivia Joan Kahle.

Arrangements directed by the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper Pa. Friends will be received from 1:00pm to 3:00pm and 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, Dec 30, 2019 and 10:00am to 11:00am on Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019. The funeral service will take place at 11:00am at the funeral home with Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Chaplain, Randy Evans and Rev. Jonathan Bell as officiants.

Interment will follow at Tylersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

