Emergency Crews Extinguish Tractor-Trailer Fire on I-80 in Clarion Township

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

FullSizeR003CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire on Monday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a tractor-trailer fire was reported on Interstate 80 eastbound, near mile marker 66, around 2:25 p.m. on Monday, December 30.

FullSizeR002

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared around 4:18 p.m.

FullSizeR004


