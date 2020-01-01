Robert D. Cardy, Sr., 91, of Franklin, died at 3:37 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, after a brief illness.

Bob, also known as “Chief” or “Sarge,” was born on June 27, 1928, in Franklin, the 8th of 9 children to Rosario & Julia (Brink) Cardy.

He graduated from Franklin Area High School, where he excelled in basketball & football. He held several school pass receiving records in football as a tight end for greater than 40 years.

Bob joined the US Army in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1952.

Upon his discharge, he returned to Franklin and was employed by General Manifold & Printing Company prior to joining the Franklin Police Force in 1954.

Bob was named Chief of Police for the Franklin Police Force on January 1, 1972. During his career, he was appointed by Governor Milton Shapp to the Governor’s Commission of Crime and Delinquency and for a second term by Governor Richard Thornburgh. In 1981, he was awarded the Outstanding Chief of Police Award for Pennsylvania. He retired on December 31, 1986, but rarely missed a day since that time driving through town, keeping an eye on the community.

After retiring from the Police Force, Bob worked as the Secretary for the Franklin Eagles for many years. Bob played softball at Miller-Sibley and was an avid golfer in his younger years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the NW Pennsylvania Chief of Police Association, the Franklin Eagles, and the Franklin Elks. Sarge was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching old westerns and game shows.

In 1961, he married the love of his life, Peggy E. Tingley Cardy, who preceded him in death on June 15, 2018.

He is survived by his children: Holly L. Cardy, Oil City; Robert D. Cardy, Jr. (Robyn), Garden Ridge, TX; Lori E. Mahaffey, Linden, PA; and Brenda L. Rhoades (Charles), Hurricane, WV. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren: Alexi Cardy, Oil City; Maizey Cardy-Powell (Aaron), Dallas, TX; Hayden Cardy, San Antonio, TX; Lucas Mahaffey (Amy), Williamsport, PA, and their daughter, Quinn Rae; Logan Mahaffey (Kasey), Williamsport, PA; Alexa Hackett (Nathan), Franklin, PA; Mara Rhoades, Hurricane, WV and Elena Rhoades, Hurricane, WV.

He is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Patty Cardy and Wanda Crawford (Art), and by his brothers-in-law: Gary Tingley (Nancy), and Greg Tingley (Nancy).

In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Ray Mahaffey, his brothers: Fred Cardy, Russell Cardy, and Jack Cardy; and by his sisters: Louise Caccamo, Margaret Johnson, Kate DeMuro, June Lindsey, and Ruth Raffa.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bob’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105.

The family will receive friends Thursday 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Family and friends will also be received Friday 10:00-11:00 a.m. in Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo Street, Franklin, where funeral services will be conducted at Friday at 11 AM, with Reverend Anthony Raffa, Bob’s nephew, officiating. Immediately following the funeral services, full military burial honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard of Franklin, at the church.

Private interment will be in the Cooperstown Cemetery.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

