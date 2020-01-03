Darlene L. Moon, 70, of Grove City, formerly of Seneca, died at 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Quality Life Services in Grove City.

She was born in Oil City on September 24, 1949, to the late Ray Charles and Helen Lee (Dolan) Alsbaugh.

Darlene was a graduate of Oil City High School, and studied nursing courses at the Meadville Vo-Tech, and became a licensed practical nurse.

She attended the Seneca Evangelical Congregational Church.

Darlene enjoyed crafts, painting, baking, cooking, and swimming. She enjoyed time spent with her family at cookouts and family gatherings.

She was employed as a licensed practical nurse for many years at the Meadville Medical Center.

She is survived by her son, Bryan Moon and his girlfriend, Laura Peterson of Meadville; her sister, Linda Osgood of Kennerdell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Brad Lee Moon; three sisters: Shirley Rex, Carolyn Renniger, and Barbara Rex; and three brothers: Robert, Ronald, and William Alsbaugh.

Friends will be received Saturday, January 4th, from noon until 3 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township, where a funeral service will follow Saturday at 3 p.m. with Pastor Steve Henry, of Victory Heights U.B. Church, officiating. At a later date, private interment will be in Franklin Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com

