Clarion County Magisterial District Judges Heeter, Miller Sworn-In

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two of Clarion County’s Magisterial District Judges, incumbent Judge Jeffrey Miller and newly elected local attorney Jarah Heeter, were sworn in on Thursday at the county courthouse.

(PHOTO: Judge James Arner administers the oath of office to newly elected Magisterial District Judge Jarah Heeter on Thursday, January 2.)

Incumbent Judge Miller (pictured below) serves in District Court 18-3-04, which covers the Boroughs of Callensburg, East Brady, Hawthorn, New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, and Sligo and the Townships of Brady, Licking, Limestone, Madison, Perry, Piney, Porter, Redbank, and Toby.

Newly-elected Heeter will serve District Court 18-3-03, which spans Ashland, Beaver, Elk, Richland, and Salem Townships and Knox, Shippenville, St. Petersburg, and Foxburg Boroughs. Heeter will succeed current Magisterial District Judge Amy Turk.

Both were sworn in by Judge James Arner who observed, that for most people, the district judges are their first interaction with the judicial system. District judges hear and decide lower-level civil and landlord-tenant cases and truancy issues. They also deal with all traffic citations, non-traffic summary cases, and the early proceedings in nearly all criminal cases.

Those who get into trouble with the law and are dealing with criminal charges appear first before the magisterial district judges, noted Judge Arner.

“Those appearances (in district court) are for arraignment, the setting of bail, preliminary hearings, and finally there can be hearings where judges are required to impose sentences,” Arner told those gathered for the swearing-in ceremony.

“Along the way, magisterial judges need to use their common sense and good judgment.”

Arner continued, stating that many of those who come before a judge are not respectful and may be challenging to deal with, but that judges must treat everyone with respect and patience.

“They have tough decisions to make,” Arner added. “How much bail do you make somebody post? What conditions should a person need to meet when it comes to bail?”

Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller with Judge Arner

This ceremony marked the third time Magisterial District Judge Jeffery C. Miller was sworn into office. He’s already served two six-year terms. Despite that fact, he told exploreClarion.com the ceremony is still exciting for him.

Despite dealing with those who are often at a difficult time in their life, Miller said he likes working with people.

“There are some people you’re never going to get through to. But, it’s important to have a little humility and treat them with kindness.”

Miller added that he was happy to see how many family members had come to support fellow Judge Jarah Heeter for the swearing-in ceremony. He recounted having his parents at his first ceremony 12 years ago.

Magisterial District Judge Jarah Heeter with Judge Arner

The ceremony was the first for Magisterial District Judge Jarah Heeter. She’s worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Clarion County, as well as in criminal defense.

According to Heeter, that experience will help her on the bench.

“I have a pretty diverse background when it comes to the type of cases I’ve handled,” she told exploreClarion.com. “I’ve done quite a bit of civil work, too. So, I’ve got a lot of diversity that has helped get me prepared for this.”

After completing law school, Heeter returned to Clarion County to serve as a law clerk for Judge Arner. Arner joked during the ceremony that after knowing Heeter for so long, it might take some time for him to get used to calling her by her new title.

Heeter admitted there will be things she needs to learn, but she looks forward to the challenge.

“This is my home. I hope I can do a good job for the people and the community where I grew up.”

