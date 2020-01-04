Venango County Woman Accused of Giving Juvenile Meth

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County woman is facing charges after a juvenile reported being given methamphetamine on multiple occasions.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 39-year-old Breezie Saeger, of Oil City:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

According to a criminal complaint, on November 13, 2019, a known juvenile told a mandated reporter that on multiple occasions from January 2018 through September 2019, he had been given methamphetamine by Breezie Saeger, who he resided with in Oil City at the time.

On November 23, 2019, Patrolman Rosenberger, of the Oil City Police Department, conducted an interview with the juvenile victim.

The victim stated Saeger had given him methamphetamine, as well as smoked methamphetamine with him, between January 2018 and September 2019. The victim stated it caused him to fail multiple drug screens for juvenile probation, according to the complaint.

The victim also stated Saeger told him he should “smoke methamphetamines because it’s out of your system faster,” the complaint states.

Saeger was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 30.

Unable to post $7,500.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

