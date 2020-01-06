 

BREAKING NEWS: One Person Flown by STAT MedEvac After Vehicle Hits Welter’s Country Market in Parker

Monday, January 6, 2020 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

82423893_2614154605299511_518804905163489280_nPARKER, Pa. (EYT) – One person was transported via STAT MedEvac following a crash that occurred at Welter’s Country Market in Parker early Monday morning.

(Photos courtesy of Station 39 firefighter)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a vehicle had crashed into Welter’s Country Market on North River Avenue in Parker around 2:03 a.m.

Parker City Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Ambulance, and Butler-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

81285023_2614154835299488_2158366450882969600_n

One person was extracted from the vehicle and airlifted by STAT MedEvac.

The scene was cleared around 5:27 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

81330618_2614154965299475_1813129656711249920_n

81459239_2614155011966137_1553711656347893760_n

81578893_2614154748632830_116530906646183936_n

82296204_2614154911966147_8808202274477178880_n


