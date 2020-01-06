Say What?!: Utah Man’s McDonald’s Burger Turns 20, Still Looks New

LOGAN, Ut. – A Utah man who bought a McDonald’s hamburger for presentations on enzymes said the burger is now more than 20 years old — and it appears unchanged.

David Whipple said he originally bought the hamburger on July 7, 1999, at the McDonald’s in Logan, Utah, to use in presentations on enzymes and deterioration.

