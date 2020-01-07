Man Caught With Stolen Trailer in Jefferson County Waives Hearing on Charges for Alleged Chop Shop

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man accused of theft of a camper trailer in Jefferson County waived his preliminary hearing on charges related to an alleged chop shop in Clearfield County.

According to court documents, the following charges against Matthew Alan Wisor, of Houtzdale, were waived for court on Tuesday, December 31, 2019:

– Owning, Operating or Conducting a Chop Shop, Felony 2 (three counts)

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Alteration or Destruction of Vehicle Identification Number, Felony 3

– Disposition of Vehicle or Vehicle Part With Altered Vehicle Identification Number, Felony 3

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3 (five counts)

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3 (five counts)

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

The charges have been transferred to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.

He is currently lodged in the Clearfield County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in June 2019 in Clearfield County.

Details of the case:

According to Gant News, on June 2, Trooper Howell, of the Clearfield-based State Police, responded to a reported burglary at Action Cycle & ATV in Boggs Township, Clearfield County, where a witness reported she arrived at the repair shop and noticed that the front garage door was busted open and off the tracks.

Police discovered numerous all-terrain vehicle/dirt bike parts had been stolen, along with 17 pairs of Thor racing gloves, eight pairs of 100% racing goggles, three sets of Moose handlebars, 12 EK dirt bike chains, two battery charges, miscellaneous parts and $200 in cash from the register, and four vehicles, including a 1972 Yamaha 360 Enduro motorcycle and a 2016 Kawasaki KFX 250 dirt bike.

The owner of the business was able to provide vehicle identification numbers for the 1972 Yamaha 360 Enduro and 2016 Kawasaki KFX 250, and explained the Yamaha Enduro is a very rare motorcycle that belonged to him, while the other three vehicles belonged to customers.

State police then received information about the stolen Yamaha Enduro on June 16, when it was allegedly spotted by witnesses a residence in the 400 block of Ida Street in Woodward Township.

At the residence, Troopers found Matthew Wisor working on a green Honda ATV and discovered a Yamaha Enduro with its vehicle identification number “obliterated,” fresh grind marks on its frame, and a handheld grinding tool/stone lying next to it.

Two other ATVs and a youth utility terrain vehicle were also found at the residence, and police determined that the Yamaha Warrior ATV, Honda Foreman ATV, and Polaris Youth 170 UTV were stolen. All the vehicles were then seized by state police.

Trooper Pisarchick, of the Auto Theft Task Force, was requested to assist with the positive identification of the ATVs and motorcycle on June 17; he was able to confirm the identification of the 1972 Yamaha Enduro as the vehicle belonging to the owner of Action Cycle & ATV.

Troopers Howell and Pisarchick, along with other troopers, then returned to Wisor’s residence to execute a search warrant based upon information and the previous seizure of vehicles. A subsequent search of the garage then allegedly discovered several additional ATVs and dirt bikes, including a 2016 Kawasaki KFX 250 dirt bike was confirmed as stolen from Action Cycle & ATV on June 2.

A number of miscellaneous items stolen from the repair shop were also allegedly found and seized.

Wisor was then interviewed on July 2 at the Clearfield County Jail. He allegedly claimed he was paid in drugs and money to store motorcycles and ATVs for another male, and admitted to altering the appearances and removing the vehicle identification numbers from several vehicles. He also allegedly admitted to being involved with the theft of a Honda Foreman and a Yamaha Warrior from a garage in Frenchville and to being aware that all the vehicles and merchandise, which were seized from his residence, were stolen.

