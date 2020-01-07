Details Released on Monroe Township Crash That Sent Rimersburg Woman to Clarion Hospital

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash in Monroe Township that sent a Rimersburg woman to the Clarion Hospital.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 3:08 p.m. on December 18, 30-year-old Amanda M. Corle, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2014 Honda Civic, traveling south on Hospital Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County, near the Hampton Inn.

Police say Corle began to turn left, attempting to turn into the Hampton Inn parking lot, and failed to properly negotiate the left turn. She struck a 2017 Jeep Renegade operated by 55-year-old Lori L. Reynolds, of Summerville.

Corle suffered minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Reynolds was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Both vehicles were disabled in the crash and were removed from the scene by MC Auto Repair & Towing.

Corle was charged with a traffic violation.

The above report was released to exploreClarion.com on January 7, 2020.

