Robert J. “Bob” Hedegore

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

hedegoreRobert J. “Bob” Hedegore, 79, of Grove City passed peacefully at home on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 following a brief illness.

Bob was born in Kennerdell, PA on Nov. 22, 1940, to Frank C. and Mary (Murdoch) Hedegore. He married Nancy Jane Knauff on March 3, 1963.

Bob was a member of Wayside Community Church.

He retired from Cooper Energy Service, Grove City where he was employed for 32 years.

Bob was an avid hunter and enjoyed going to flea markets.

Survivors include his wife Nancy at home, a son, John R. Hedegore and wife Amy, Grove City, 2 granddaughters, Amber and Samantha Hedegore, a sister, Betty Redmond, WA. His parents, a sister, Patty Marsh and a brother, Richard “Dick” Hedegore preceded Bob in death.

Memorials in Bob’s memory to Wayside Community Church, 1911 Mercer-Grove City Rd, Mercer, PA 16137

Funeral Service: Wayside Community Church, 1911 Mercer-Grove City Rd, Mercer on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Visitation Hours: Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Burial: Crestview Memorial Park, Inc.


