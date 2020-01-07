Venango County Man Suspected of Making Bombs Jailed on Felony Charges, Additional Details Released

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man suspected of making bombs was arraigned in Venango County District Court on Monday evening.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Carl M. Roberts, of Franklin, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, January 6, on the following charges:

– Weapons of Mass Destruction – Unlawful Possess or Manufacture, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Risking Catastrophe, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail and denied bail, as he is listed as a “flight risk.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

The charges stem from the discovery of three explosive devices in the Venango County area.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on December 10, Lieutenant Baker and Officers Johnson and Wellman, of the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, served a search warrant at a residence on Crestview Drive.

During the course of the search, one of the officers located two homemade explosives, along with a bag containing various razor blades, nails, staples, and other pieces of metal, the complaint states.

The complaint notes the bag of metal appeared to be for the sole purposed of shrapnel with the explosives.

According to the complaint, Lieutenant Baker and Sugarcreek Borough Police Chief Bob Wenner had previously conducted interviews with witnesses who collaborated that Carl M. Roberts possessed, controlled, and manufactured a total of three explosive devices, the first of which was recovered at a Franklin location.

Through the course of an unrelated investigation, the other two devices were then recovered.

Both witnesses identified Roberts as the individual who had brought the first device to the location where it was discovered, the complaint indicates.

