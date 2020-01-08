 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Glazed Lemon Flute Cake

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this moist and delicious dessert with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc!

Glazed Lemon Flute Cake

Ingredients

1 regular size package yellow cake mix
1 – 3 oz. package lemon gelatin
4 large eggs, room temperature
2/3 cup water
2/3 cup canola oil

Glaze:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, gelatin, eggs, water, and oil. Beat on low speed for one minute. Beat on medium for two minutes.

~Pour into a greased and floured 10-in. fluted tube pan. Bake at 350° for 38 to 42 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

~Combine glaze ingredients; drizzle over warm cake. Cool completely before cutting.


