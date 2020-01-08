Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Glazed Lemon Flute Cake

Serve this moist and delicious dessert with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc!

Glazed Lemon Flute Cake

Ingredients

1 regular size package yellow cake mix

1 – 3 oz. package lemon gelatin

4 large eggs, room temperature

2/3 cup water

2/3 cup canola oil

Glaze:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, gelatin, eggs, water, and oil. Beat on low speed for one minute. Beat on medium for two minutes.

~Pour into a greased and floured 10-in. fluted tube pan. Bake at 350° for 38 to 42 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

~Combine glaze ingredients; drizzle over warm cake. Cool completely before cutting.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.