Joseph L. Kennedy, 86, of Oil City, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Joseph was born on March 8, 1933, in Oil City, to the late Joseph A. Kennedy and Ruth Zahnizer Kennedy.

Joseph graduated from Cranberry High in 1951 where he met his future wife, Joyce Ann Golden, who survives. They were married January 14th, 1953. Joseph enlisted in the US Navy in 1951 and served until 1955, attaining the rank of Metalsmith, second class. He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia and served aboard the USS Amphion.

Returning to Oil City after his discharge, Joseph initially worked at Joy Manufacturing from 1955-1958. Then in 1958, Joseph started working for Franklin Steel Corporation where he worked for 34 years before retiring in 1991.

After his retirement from Franklin Steel, Joseph worked at Two Mile Run County Park as a park ranger. He then attended Mercyhurst Act 120 Municipal Police Training and was a park policeman for two years. During his time at Mercyhurst, he won an award for having the highest score for physical fitness.

During the 1980s, Joseph enjoyed canoe racing, often participating with his sons.

He also did volunteer work with the Literacy Council of Venango County. Joseph was a voracious reader who studied history especially Civil War, naval history, and the two World Wars.

Joe was a hard-working quiet man who loved his family deeply. He was also the toughest guy that we ever met.

Preceding him in death besides his parents, were his brother William E. Kennedy, sister-in-law, Sharen Kennedy, two uncles and two cousins.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his sons, Douglas and his wife, Bridget, and Daniel and his wife, Julie, all of Oil City.

Joseph had six grandchildren, Joel Kennedy, Brandon Kennedy, Shana Leland, Elaine Lushenko, Claire Gilbert, and Gabrielle Kennedy as well as three great-grandchildren, Rora, Thora, and Raven.

Final arrangements are being handled by the Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City. Visitation will be held in the funeral home, on Saturday, January 11 from noon until 2:00 p.m., with funeral services following at 2:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens on Monday, January 13 at 11 a.m. with full military honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made in Joseph’s name to the St. Elizabeth Center, 311 Emerald Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.