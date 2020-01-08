 

Mary Alice Reisinger

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 @ 05:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

reisingerMary Alice Reisinger, 61, of Franklin, passed away in her home on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Born May 22, 1958 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Wallace E. and Ellis M. (Ream) Tarr.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Tyler Slagle of Longmont, CO; her two daughters, Heather Reisinger of Oil City, and Stacy Martin of Sugarcreek; her four grandchildren, Nathan Martin of Rocky Grove, Kiara Platt of Sugarcreek, Joselyn Zachael of Clarion, and Michael Reisinger, of Oil City; her three brothers, Larry Tarr of Cochranton, Jeffery Tarr of Cooperstown, and Wallace E. Tarr, Jr. of Erie; and her sister, Cathy Crews of Oil City.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Tarr.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation.


