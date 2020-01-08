State Police Seeking Information on Criminal Mischief in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred on Pine Terrace Road in Paint Township.

According to police, sometime between 11:00 p.m. on December 27, 2019, and 8:00 a.m. on December 28, 2019, an unknown individual(s) smashed a known 59-year-old Shippenville man’s black metal light post located on Pine Terrace Road in Paint Township, Clarion County, and then fled in an unknown direction.

The post is valued at $60.00.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

The above report was released to exploreClarion.com on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

